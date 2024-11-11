TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,090 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 956,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Certara worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

