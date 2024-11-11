TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,720 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Universal Display worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $179.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $148.18 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

