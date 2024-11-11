Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Revenue Officer

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that James McCusker, the Chief Revenue Officer and executive vice president, will be departing from the company by mutual agreement. The effective date of Mr. McCusker’s departure is set for January 6, 2025.

As part of the separation process, Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Mr. McCusker are planning to enter into a separation agreement. Mr. McCusker’s departure will be categorized as a “Termination without Cause” under the terms set forth for the outstanding restricted stock units and performance stock units allocated to him through the company’s 2020 Incentive Award Plan. This classification entitles Mr. McCusker to a prorated portion of the unvested restricted stock units that were due to vest on the next applicable vesting date, while a prorated portion of the unvested performance stock units will remain eligible for vesting based on the actual performance of the company.

The company outlined this information in a Form 8-K filing submitted on November 6, 2024. Thryv Holdings, Inc. confirmed that the departure of Mr. McCusker falls under the purview of Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In specific regard to financial disclosures, no additional details were provided in the filing beyond the outlined agreements between the company and Mr. McCusker. Thryv Holdings, Inc. included a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Paul D. Rouse, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Treasurer of Thryv Holdings, Inc., signed the document on behalf of the registrant on November 8, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Thryv’s 8K filing here.

