The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

