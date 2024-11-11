The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

TRV opened at $256.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

