The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Timken has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 546,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. Timken has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

