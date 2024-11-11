The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $175.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $171.67 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

