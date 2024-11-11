The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,177,000 after buying an additional 69,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,229,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,078,000 after purchasing an additional 221,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

