The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells $321,750.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ricardo Galvan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $114,608.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.