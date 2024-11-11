The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.66 and a 1-year high of $598.60. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

