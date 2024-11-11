The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$161.84 and last traded at C$159.95, with a volume of 6085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.