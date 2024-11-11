The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.20 and last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 29,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 438,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

