The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $57.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

