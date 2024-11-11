The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,370,000 after buying an additional 454,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.78. 577,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

