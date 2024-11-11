Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $400.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $350.71 and last traded at $346.18. 71,696,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 94,784,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.