Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $328.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

