TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$115.52 and last traded at C$114.78, with a volume of 17646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.11.

TVK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total transaction of C$7,076,640.00. In related news, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total value of C$7,076,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,700 shares of company stock worth $11,556,134. Company insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

