Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.69 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 143782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$341.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

