Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

