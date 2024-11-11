Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
