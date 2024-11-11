Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 5215898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of £218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

In other Team Internet Group news, insider Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,450.66). Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,763,000 in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

