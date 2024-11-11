TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $41,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

