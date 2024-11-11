Talphera (TLPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Talphera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.91 on Monday. Talphera has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

