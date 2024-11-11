Tacita Capital Inc Sells 424 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,190. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

