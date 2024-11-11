Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,937. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $298.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.