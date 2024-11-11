T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.31 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $236.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,824 shares of company stock worth $90,112,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

