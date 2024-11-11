Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Down 5.9 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $670,710.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,529.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $838,108.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,267,026.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 16,751 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $670,710.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,529.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,022 shares of company stock worth $16,671,481. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.