Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,398 shares of company stock valued at $157,847. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

