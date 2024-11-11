Susquehanna Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

HAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

