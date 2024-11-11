Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sunrun

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 4,787,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,575.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.