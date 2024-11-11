StockNews.com Upgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

IOT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,606,175.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,004 shares in the company, valued at $36,774,162. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273,912 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,175.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,730 shares of company stock worth $84,375,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

