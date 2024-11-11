Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 4,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 26,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 7,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $405.90 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.