Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 41,917 put options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 21,493 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,466,000 after purchasing an additional 326,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 2,898,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. APA has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

