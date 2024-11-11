Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (AKAM, AMH, BASFY, CBOE, CSCO, EPAM, FTNT, LCID, MLNK, MRCY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 11th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $222.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $22.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

