State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 566 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 350,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $342.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.81 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

