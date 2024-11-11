State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $100.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

