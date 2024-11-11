State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 59 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equifax by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $270.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.31 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.