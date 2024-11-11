State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $10.56 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

