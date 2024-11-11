State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $276.48 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $321.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $328.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

