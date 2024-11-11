State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BALL opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.