Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $251,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,891.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $251,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,891.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,882 shares of company stock worth $1,801,351. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

