Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.04.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $11.03 on Monday, hitting $411.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.54 and a 200-day moving average of $332.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $412.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

