Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,046. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

