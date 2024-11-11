SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Decreased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 275,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

