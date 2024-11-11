SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 234525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYD. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $2,382,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

