SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,474.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

