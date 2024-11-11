SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Position Raised by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 99,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBND opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

