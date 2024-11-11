SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 486,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,479,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.