Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

