SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 260.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -2,826.85. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

