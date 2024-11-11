Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,335,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,080,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,224,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

